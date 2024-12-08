Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 220,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,507,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Specifically, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,720,080.99. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 705,207 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,277.43. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,866,000 after acquiring an additional 963,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,662,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,193,000 after acquiring an additional 176,887 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 20.4% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,124,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,408,000 after purchasing an additional 699,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,754,000 after purchasing an additional 594,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

