Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $13.43. Bank of America now has a $12.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.10. Liberty Global shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 1,371,962 shares.

LBTYA has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 21,707.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4,512.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

