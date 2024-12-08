LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE LITB opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

