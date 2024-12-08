LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LIQT. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on LiqTech International from $5.15 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.03. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of LiqTech International worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

