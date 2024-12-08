Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 91,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.97 million and a PE ratio of -29.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

