Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.
LAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.97 million and a PE ratio of -29.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.71.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.