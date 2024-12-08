LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,609 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.73% of LTC Properties worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LTC Properties news, insider Clint B. Malin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,145,168.75. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 97.85%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

