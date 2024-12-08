LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCFree Report) by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,609 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.73% of LTC Properties worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LTC Properties news, insider Clint B. Malin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,145,168.75. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 97.85%.

About LTC Properties

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

