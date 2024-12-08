LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $14,822,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,387,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.92. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.