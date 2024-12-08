Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,657 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Macy’s by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Macy’s by 8.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 362,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after acquiring an additional 195,880 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,661,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 118,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on M shares. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.1 %

M opened at $16.43 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.