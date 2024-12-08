Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform Rating

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Magna International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magna International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.76.

Magna International Trading Down 1.1 %

Magna International stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Magna International has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in Magna International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 7,148,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,543,000 after purchasing an additional 395,745 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,627,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,810,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,710,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

