Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Stake Cut by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,108 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 91.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 48,767 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 37.5% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,683,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 459,365 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Magnachip Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of MX opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.81. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

Featured Articles

