Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNTX. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.80 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Capmk downgraded Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Manitex International Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

Shares of MNTX opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $117.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 306,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

