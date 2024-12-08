MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDU. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

