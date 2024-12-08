Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $84.55 and last traded at $84.28. 924,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,245,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after buying an additional 5,975,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,546,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,483 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Medtronic by 1,195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 58.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,850,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $346,705,000 after buying an additional 1,420,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 8,908.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

