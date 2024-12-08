Melrose Industries’ (MRO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 850 ($10.83) price target on the stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 675 ($8.60) to GBX 560 ($7.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.37) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 640 ($8.16).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 569.40 ($7.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 489.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 528.47. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 413.58 ($5.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 681.20 ($8.68).

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Ian Barkshire bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 442 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £75,140 ($95,768.54). 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.