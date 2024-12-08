Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives $15.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Metagenomi Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Metagenomi

Shares of Metagenomi stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Metagenomi has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novo Holdings A S grew its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 3.5% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metagenomi by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 173,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth $1,894,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Metagenomi by 209.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 92,468 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metagenomi in the third quarter worth $82,000.

Metagenomi Company Profile

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

