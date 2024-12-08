MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,768 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter worth $102,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 73.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BV opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 156.56 and a beta of 1.30. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. BrightView’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $476,307.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,685.24. This trade represents a 22.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

