MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dynex Capital worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 305.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DX stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.24%. This is a positive change from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

