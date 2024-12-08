MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 19,137 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 159.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perspective Therapeutics were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE CATX opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Insider Transactions at Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,096.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,006.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,416. This represents a 35.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,688.89. The trade was a 28.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 67,570 shares of company stock valued at $256,789 over the last ninety days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

