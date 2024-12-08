MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 36,476 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 117,120 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Maravai LifeSciences

In other news, insider Carl Hull bought 175,000 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $987,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Several research firms have commented on MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.