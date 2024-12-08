MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHC. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $620.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.46). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.48%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

