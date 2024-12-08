MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 129.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Immunome were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Immunome by 228.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after buying an additional 1,191,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Immunome by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 237,497 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Immunome by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 655,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 61,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Immunome by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 302,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Immunome Stock Up 8.1 %

IMNM stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. Immunome, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $857.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Lechleider purchased 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $149,831.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $149,831.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,090.76. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 102,862 shares of company stock worth $978,045. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

