MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2,017.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 751,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after buying an additional 716,406 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 66.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 129,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 61.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 80,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 538.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.94%.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In related news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $55,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,309.12. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

