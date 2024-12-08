MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.2% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 83,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 248.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $2,610,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 1.1 %

JBSS stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.47. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.13.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.