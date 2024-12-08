MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $512,000 Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,763 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,485,443 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,480 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 19,428,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after buying an additional 1,790,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,378,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after buying an additional 367,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 26.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,278,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 267,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 173,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.42 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.07.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

