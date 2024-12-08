MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $543,000 Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 129.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 694,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 382,539 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after acquiring an additional 223,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 157,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 121.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KNSA opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -153.63 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $28.15.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $192,385.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at $492,449.10. The trade was a 28.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $456,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,028.25. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,592 shares of company stock worth $1,110,364. 54.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

