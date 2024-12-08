MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE opened at $177.57 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $209.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 493.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $266,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 189,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,420,684.92. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. This represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

