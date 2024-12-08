MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $612,000 Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138,475 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $112,749,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,115,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,387,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,114,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after buying an additional 1,683,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 423.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.