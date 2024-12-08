MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $641,000 Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Centerspace worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Centerspace by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Centerspace by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86. Centerspace has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $76.16.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($1.57). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

