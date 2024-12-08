MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 123.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -934.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $180,656.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,529 shares in the company, valued at $684,432.11. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,395. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,194 shares of company stock worth $2,248,098. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

