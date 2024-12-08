MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,001,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,893,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 316,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,568,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,842,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AIV opened at $8.68 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.39.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The firm had revenue of $53.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

