MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,149 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 129.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Superconductor worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSC opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.88 and a beta of 2.21. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMSC. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Monday, September 30th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

