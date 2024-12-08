MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ducommun worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCO. RDST Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77,595 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 70.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 46,544 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 26.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 46.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 409,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,488,050. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $79,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,134.32. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Ducommun from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of DCO opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.41. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Ducommun Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.



