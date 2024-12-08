MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 950.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 85,959 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Nutanix by 46.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.63, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.