MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,321 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 91.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,350. The trade was a 33.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,512 shares of company stock worth $24,534,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Revolve Group stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.