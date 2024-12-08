MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 8 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth $545,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,756.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,342.66 and a 12-month high of $1,809.11. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,636.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,595.13.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.73 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

