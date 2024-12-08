MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $5.92.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

