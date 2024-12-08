MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 876.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $395.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.39. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of -187.47 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Insider Activity

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.