Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Middlesex Water worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 89.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 479.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

MSEX opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $73.47. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 59.13%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

