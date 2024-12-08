MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Stock Performance
Shares of MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.
About MiX Telematics
