Mizuho Cuts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $68.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Ventas Stock Down 0.8 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

VTR opened at $61.65 on Thursday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $67.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -362.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,058.76%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,809,845 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

