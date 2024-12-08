Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

MBLY stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 140.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

