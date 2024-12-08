Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Moderna by 8.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $524,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $134,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.