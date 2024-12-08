Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Stock Price

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COO. StockNews.com upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. The trade was a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.