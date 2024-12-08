Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 114,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE IIF opened at $29.34 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Cuts Dividend

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

