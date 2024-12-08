Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Melius Research began coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.15.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $112.73 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,649,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Five Below by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,981,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,829,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Five Below by 1,042.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 356,776 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

