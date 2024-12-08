MTDR Q1 EPS Forecast Boosted by Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $55.30 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 3.26.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, Director Robert Gaines Baty purchased 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,067.86. The trade was a 0.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $124,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,342.47. This trade represents a 6.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,605 shares of company stock worth $282,406 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 154.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.