Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 112349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87.

In other news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,578.40. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,067,327.54. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,189,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,497 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,527,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,226,000 after purchasing an additional 440,107 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,007,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,703,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,827,000 after purchasing an additional 359,685 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 224,255 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

