Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
