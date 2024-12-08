National Bank Financial Estimates Stantec Q2 Earnings

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2026 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$128.10.

Stantec Stock Up 0.3 %

STN opened at C$122.44 on Friday. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$99.81 and a 12 month high of C$123.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In related news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$121.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,960.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.