National Bank Financial Forecasts WSP Global FY2026 Earnings

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.66 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$266.82.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$258.28 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$180.73 and a 52 week high of C$259.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$245.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24. The firm had revenue of C$3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

